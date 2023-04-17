Dead Island 2the expected zombie-based action developed by Dambuster Studios, it shows itself with a spectacular launch trailer when there are only a few days left for the game’s debut on PC, PlayStation and Xbox: the release is set for next April 21st.

The video introduces us to settings, atmospheres and ai personages of this frenetic and caciarone survival, in which we will be able to control a handful of fighters determined to clean up the streets of Hell-A, the city once known as Los Angeles.

Within rather large scenarios, full of things to do and see, we will find ourselves facing hordes of undead with the possibility of defending ourselves by holding the most varied weapons, pulling off exciting combos and very violent finishers.

Specifically, we will be able to move within the most iconic locations of the City of Angels, reinterpreted in a post-apocalyptic key, and select one of six different Slayers to then tear the living dead to pieces thanks to the FLESH technology which realistically manages the dismemberment .

Will the protagonists’ special abilities be enough to guarantee us a way out of the nightmare? To find out we will have to wait a few more days, but there is no doubt that the sensations regarding the experience of Dead Island 2 are positive so far.