Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have announced that Dead Island 2 is gold, therefore ready to be released on April 21. The game will be released on both generations of Xbox and PlayStation as well as PC. To celebrate, the two companies have also decided to shorten the wait and release the game a week ahead of schedule. The Dead Island franchise first hit the scene in 2011 to massive critical and commercial acclaim. The latest chapter, which was announced with a trailer during the opening event of Gamescom in 2022, will immerse players on a journey to escape from a zombie-infested Los Angeles, now dubbed Hell-A. There are six characters to choose from, each with their own story. You can customize each hunter’s skills, with the new skill system allowing you to redefine character specifics.