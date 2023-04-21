A British insurance company is offering one Dead Island 2 themed life insurance policy who will pay the bereaved friends the journey to Los Angeles for a zombie-themed vigil. “Take your friends to the real Los Angeles for a zombie-style cocktail party before it goes to hell,” the insurance description reads. “A vigil to end all vigils, in your honor.”

The Dead Happy life insurance company, which offers a variety of insurance packages (some more bizarre than others as it is clear), is offering the Dead Island 2 package for the price of £8,000.

The package covers the funeral expenses and alcoholic travel, insisting that “we should all die responsibly”. Dead Happy makes it clear though that it can’t force someone’s friends to travel to Los Angeles and that the Dead Island 2 package, as well as the company’s other offers, are just wishes: you could spend £8,000 and then no one could show up.

Although some of the packages, called Death wishes, are quite simple, like leaving money for a charity or paying off debts, others are quite bizarre. Among these, there is also the possibility of paying to send one’s ashes into space or having a bronze statue made.

If you had to have a video game-themed vigil, which video game or saga would you choose?

Finally, we leave you with our review of Dead Island 2.