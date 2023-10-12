Dead Island 2 expands further, thanks to the great success that the Deep Silver title had in the first weeks after launch, with the Haus DLC. Let’s discover its contents together.

As we can see in the short presentation video, courtesy of Gematsu, we will be transported to an area of ​​the map full of mysteries linked… to a sect!

Let’s read together the description that Deep Silver provided for this DLC:

“Lose yourself in a surreal, psycho-horror dreamscape as you investigate a mysterious cult in Malibu. Haus takes players into an entirely new story, where a billionaire’s secret techno-death cult fights for survival amid the Zompopocalypse.”

The DLC already has a release date, and it’s really close: let’s talk about the November 2, 2023. A few weeks separate us from the arrival on the market of an enigmatic DLC full of surprises that promises to give us a great adventure.

We have already talked about Dead Island 2as you can read in our review, as a game that was perhaps not able to 100% satisfy the very high expectations created after several years of troubled development: whether it is the release of a DLC with an intriguing story and good evolutions for the gameplay The right way?