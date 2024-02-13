Dead Island 2 in the PC version it is finally also arriving on Steamwhere various Windows users were probably waiting for it, with the release date announced today by Plaion and Dambuster, set for April 22, 2024.
The horror action RPG has enjoyed considerable success among critics and the public, having been able to evolve the particular formula of the series with convincing technical advances, although remaining somewhat tied to tradition.
In the new chapter, the setting shifts to the coasts of the United States and in particular to Los Angeleswith the city ending up in quarantine due to a lethal virus causing a zombie invasion.
Protagonist of history he is a “hunter”, a character immune to the virus who finds himself having to undertake an epic journey with a decidedly pulp flavor, meeting a crazy cast of characters and exploring post-apocalyptic versions of well-known places such as Beverly Hills, Venice Beach and Santa Monica to discover the truth behind the epidemic.
Dead Island Riptide is free!
To celebrate the upcoming arrival of Dead Island 2 on Steam you can download it Dead Island Riptide – Definitive Edition for free to this address in the next few hours (until 3pm CET on Thursday 15 February), and enjoy a 75% discount on Dead Island: Retro Revenge.
This is a decidedly interesting offer, which can best prepare for the upcoming arrival of the second chapter. Dead Island 2 offers the typical first-person and open-world approach of previous chapters, moving the action from a tropical island to the coasts of the USA plagued by the zombie epidemic.
In addition to the graphical improvements, the new chapter features the use of Dambuster's FLESH (Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids) system, which makes dismemberment “rewarding and gloriously gory”. You can learn more about the game with our review of Dead Island 2.
