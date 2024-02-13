Dead Island 2 in the PC version it is finally also arriving on Steamwhere various Windows users were probably waiting for it, with the release date announced today by Plaion and Dambuster, set for April 22, 2024.

The horror action RPG has enjoyed considerable success among critics and the public, having been able to evolve the particular formula of the series with convincing technical advances, although remaining somewhat tied to tradition.

In the new chapter, the setting shifts to the coasts of the United States and in particular to Los Angeleswith the city ending up in quarantine due to a lethal virus causing a zombie invasion.

Protagonist of history he is a “hunter”, a character immune to the virus who finds himself having to undertake an epic journey with a decidedly pulp flavor, meeting a crazy cast of characters and exploring post-apocalyptic versions of well-known places such as Beverly Hills, Venice Beach and Santa Monica to discover the truth behind the epidemic.