After being unfortunately delayed several times, and with the latest release date which was previously set for February 3, 2023, finally Dead Island 2 has a definitive release date, which is also confirmed by the fact that the title has entered the gold phase. The release date set for Dead Island 2 is on April 21, 2023and the game will be available on Xbox Series X, Playstation 5the related old gen consoles and up pc through Epic Games Store.

First the publisher Deep Silver and the development studio Dambuster Studios they had thought of another date, but to celebrate the gold phase they mutually decided to shorten the wait and bring the release forward by a week.

Before the release of the game, Deep Silver will reveal gameplay videos to prepare ourselves for the challenge that we will then experience firsthand, as well as trailer dedicated to fans of the franchise. Furthermore, we are informed that pre-orders of the game are already open. Below is the synopsis of the game: