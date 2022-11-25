Following yet another delay for its exceedingly long-in-the-works Dead Island 2, publisher Quick Silver has announced the zombie shooter sequel will be getting its first proper airing in quite some time on Tuesday, 6th December.

Dead Island 2 was, somewhat unbelievably, initially revealed all the way back in 2014, promising more of the kind of co-operative zombie shooting action that had made developer Techland’s enjoyable 2011 original a bit of a hit.

Since then, though, development has been turbulent, with the sequel missing its initially announcement 2015 release date and losing its original developer – Spec Ops: The Line studio Yager – that same year. Eight months later, British developer Sumo Digital was revealed to have taken over the project, but another studio switch was still to come when Homefront: The Revolution maker Dambuster Studios took the reins in 2019.

22 Things You Need To Know About Dead Island 2

Unsuprisingly, given its eventful development, delays have continued to blight the luckless project throughout – its launch was recently pushed back again, this time to April 2023 – but now, Deep Silver has announced it’s ready a more public showing, saying it’ll be “rolling out the bloody red carpet” for a Dead Island 2 showcase on Tuesday, 6th December.

Things get underway on YouTube at 8pm in the UK/9pm CET/1pm PT, with the publisher promising a “first look into the game and its features” alongside some “exclusive new gameplay footage, showcased through an exciting cinematic live action pulp adventure”.

If you’re impatient for more undead action, you could always check out Ian Higton’s Impressions of Dead Island 2 in the interim, based on some hands-on time with the elusive zombie shooter earlier this year.