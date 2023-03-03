0 COMMENTS
Dead Island 2, the horror game developed by Dambuster Studios and distributed by Deep Silver is coming to Sony, Microsoft and PC consoles. On this occasion, the story will take place in the city of Los Angeles, which is in quarantine due to an invasion of zombies.
This sequel announced in 2014 is almost ready for release and Deep Silver shared a fifteen minute video to give us an idea of what the gameplay will be like.
