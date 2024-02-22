













Dead Island 2 fills Xbox with zombies and joins Game Pass | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









For those who have not tried this proposal, it belongs to the Action RPG genre and it is necessary to fight against an invasion of zombies in the streets of Los Angeles, California, and survive at any cost.

This is how among the places to visit there will be some well-known worldwide, such as Beverly Hills, Venice Beach and even Santa Monica.

We recommend: Review: Dead Island 2 – A crazy post-apocalyptic journey.

Only in this way can players discover the truth behind this unexpected outbreak of death and destruction of Dead Island 2.

As you progress through the story it is possible to meet a diverse and crazy cast of characters. But as we mentioned before, the undead will be very present.

Fountain: PLAION.

In Dead Island 2 Players will face a multitude of different types of zombies, each with their own mutations, attacks, and Los Angeles themed variations.

This makes this video game quite entertaining but there is still more and it is nothing less than FLESH (Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids).

This is a Dambuster system that makes the dismemberment of walking corpses gory and spectacular.

Nor should we leave aside a wide range of weapons as well as mods or modifications, as well as skills.

With all of the above it is possible to create and equip, and we must not leave aside the character customization options.

Fountain: PLAION.

There is also a cooperative mode for up to three players. As expected, all Xbox Game Pass members will be able to experience what it offers. Dead Island 2 at no additional cost, which is great.

Apart from Dead Island 2 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)