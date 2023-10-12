Although for many it has already been forgotten, this year Dead Island 2 was finally released after years of delay, and fortunately it turned out to be a product that can be enjoyed in every sense of the word. And it seems that the creators of the game intend to continue providing content to people, which boils down to the fact that a story expansion will arrive in the following months.

It is worth mentioning that this content will be included in the expansion pass which costs approximately $30 USD, but the advantage is the arrival of new weapons, missions and challenges that only those most attached to the game will be able to face. In addition, it comes divided into two parts, so players will have benefits that will surely be worth the wait.

As commented by Deep Silverthe first part arrives next November 2 and here is the synopsis of the content in question:

Lose yourself in a surreal, psycho-horror dreamscape as you investigate a mysterious cult in Malibu. Haus takes players into an all-new story, where a billionaire’s secret techno-death cult fights to survive in the midst of the Zompocalypse.

Remember that Dead Island 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is important that if you liked the game, the universe continues to expand in some way. That means that there could even be more expansions than those already promised at the time; that also depends on the success generated by the community.