Through a post on Twitter, Embracer Group has revealed that Dead Island 2 has sold over 2 million copies worldwide from its launch on April 21 to today. An undoubtedly positive result, so much so that it is the best launch ever for Plaion and Deep Silver.

Embracer also added that one million copies were sold worldwide in the first week alone (even in the first three days, according to previous information shared by Plaion) and that sales exceeded the company’s expectations, with the CEO and co-founder Lars Wingefors who stated that the decision to postpone Dead Island 2 to give Dambuster Studios enough time to put the finishing touches has paid off.

“I am happy to see that the game has achieved sales of over two million copies,” said Lars Wingefors, the CEO and co-founder of Embracer Group. “It is gratifying to see that the decision to give Dambuster Studios time to perfect the game has paid off.”

Dead Island 2 hit stores on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC after a good while nine years of waiting since its official announcement due to a troubled development, with the reins of the project passing first from Yager to Sumo Digital and later in 2019 to Dambuster Studios. If you want to know everything possible about the game we suggest you read our review of Dead Island 2.