Dead Island 2 presents acompelling optimization on consolethis is the positive evaluation also reached by Digital Foundry in the new video analysis dedicated to the survival horror of Dambuster Studio available today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The development was extremely long and difficult, as also retraced in the video in question, but in the end this did not have negative effects on the technical component of the game, which on the contrary is particularly convincing on the various platforms in question.

The length of the project is found in the choice of Unreal Engine 4 as the graphics engine instead of the newer version, but with the appropriate modifications it has achieved excellent results.

In particular, the “Flesh Engine” proprietary custom adds several interesting technical elements, in the simulation of the anatomy and dismemberment of the zombies. Also the fact that it runs quite well on PS4 and Xbox One demonstrates how the game started from these platforms and then subsequently evolved in the course of Opera.

As for the data, on Xbox One it has a resolution of 900p at 30fps, while on PS4 at 1080p at 30fps, generally stable in both cases. Previous generation consoles cannot host online multiplayer games, but PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can.

The new consoles obviously have better results: PS5 and Xbox Series X feature resolution at 1728p and 60 fps, in both cases decidedly stable, while Xbox Series S lowers the resolution to 1080p and has some sporadic drop in frame-rate.

Otherwise, lighting effects, shadows, Screen Space Reflection and pop-in are much better on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as are the animations of the scenario, which instead appears largely static on previous platforms. Just today, we saw the trailer with press mentions, while you can learn more about the game in our Dead Island 2 review.