A few days ago, Xbox shared the list of games that will come to Game Pass during the last days of February. Here mention was made of titles such as Tales of Arise and Bluey: The Videogame. However, users of this subscription service woke up to a surprise today, since Dead Island 2, one of the most popular titles of 2023, arrived on Xbox Game Pass without prior notice.

During the early hours of today, Xbox Game Pass users were surprised to see that Dead Island 2 It was already available in this service. At the time, there was no type of statement, which created confusion, and many players came to think that this was a mistake. Fortunately, the official statement was shared shortly after:

“Excellent news for all of you! Dead Island 2 comes to Xbox Game Pass for Ultimate members! It's time to grab your weapons and dive into the zombie-infested world of Los Angeles. With the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate version, you'll have unlimited access to the base game on Xbox, including co-op functionality. So, you don't have to go it alone – gather your squad and take on the horde together in exciting co-op action! Spread the word among your fellow players! This is an opportunity you won't want to miss. And remember, the more the merrier: invite your friends to join in the fight for survival!”

This announcement confirms that Only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be able to enjoy this title. This means that if you have Xbox Game Pass Core, you will not be able to access Dead Island 2, something that may disappoint more than one person who was originally happy with this announcement.

Let us remember that Dead Island 2 It hit the market in April 2023, and immediately became a success. While reviews at the time were mixed, with most offering a positive outlook, it was the sales that made it clear that everyone was interested in this title, since it managed to sell more than a million units in just three days.

Since then, we haven't heard anything about the Dead Island series, and considering there was a long wait between the first and second installment, It will likely be some time before we have an idea of ​​what the next step will be for the franchise.especially considering the current situation of Embracer Group, owners of the property.

Remember, Dead Island 2 is now available for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users. On related topics, here you can check out our review of this game. Likewise, the Dead Island saga has several discounts.

Editor's Note:

It's a strange decision that games like Diablo IV and Dead Island 2 They are only available in the Ultimate version of Xbox Game Pass. However, this makes sense when you consider that Microsoft wants subscriber numbers to increase considerably, and having titles that you can only with this subscription makes sense.

Via: Dead Island