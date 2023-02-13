Originally announced in 2014, Dead Island 2 It has been one of the most anticipated games by fans. Fortunately, next April we will finally have the opportunity to enjoy this installment. Now, if you can’t wait to get your hands on this sequel, you will be happy to hear that its release date has been brought up.

Through a statement, it has been confirmed that Dead Island 2 has entered its Gold phase, that is, the main development has come to an end, and now the focus is on eliminating bugs, and delivering the product that many expect. Along with this, it was revealed that the sequel will now arrive on April 21, 2023, a week earlier than promised.

You asked for it, you got it. Dead Island 2 went gold and it’s coming out a week early.

Dead Island 2 went gold and it's coming out a week early. See you in HELL-A on April 21, 2023.

Although no reason for this change is given, let’s remember that on April 28, 2023, the day it was originally going to be available Dead Island 2is the new release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It is so Deep Silver’s work will not be pitted against one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Dead Island 2Originally, it was in charge of Yager, study that gave us Spec Ops: The Line. However, development eventually passed into the hands of Sumo Digital. Unfortunately, this team was also unable to deliver what was promised, so Dambuster, an internal Deep Silver studio, took over the project in 2019.

We remind you that Dead Island 2 now it will arrive next April 21, 2023. On related topics, you can check out the latest trailer for the game here.

It may seem like a dream, but Dead Island 2 It will be a reality in a matter of months. For many, this will not be true until they have their copy in their hands. Fortunately, this will happen sooner than expected. Let’s just hope the idea of ​​not being cannibalized by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have no repercussions on the development of the sequel.

