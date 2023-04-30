Dead Island 2 it seemed now dead and buried, several years after the announcement and following the farewell of Yager Development, as well as the multiple restarts that took place behind the scenes. Well, IGN posted a video in which the authors of the game tell how he was brought back to life.

Announced at E3 2014, Dead Island thrilled everyone at its debut, thanks to a particularly captivating cinematic trailer, but then the project was quickly silenced due to internal problems that caused the abandonment of the original development team.

The work was finally entrusted to Dambuster Studios, who managed with some effective intuitions to recover the game and make it a great success, if we consider that Dead Island 2 has sold over a million copies in three days.

At the basis of this prodigious recovery there is certainly the FLASH technologywhich with its macabre facets increases the fun of facing and dismembering zombies on the streets of Hell-A, but those are not the only merits of an action that seems to have convinced the public much more than the critics.

