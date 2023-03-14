Dead Island 2 will allow to kill zombies many ways several, and the last video published by IGN features ten of the most disgusting, spectacularly powered by FLESH technology developed by Dambuster Studios.

If you’ve read our review of Dead Island 2, you already know what we’re talking about: the game offers great freedom of action when it comes to eliminating the undead and provides many different tools and situations to do it creatively.

These range from a wide range of bludgeoning and slashing weapons, which can be customized to become even more deadly, to electric shocks and fire, which electrocute or envelop enemies, quickly bringing them to their death… this time for good.

There is no shortage of corrosive acids and – why not? -the use of bare hands, through which to deliver violent blows and perhaps crush the head of a zombie once we have knocked him down, so that he can no longer get up.