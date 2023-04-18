Dead Island 2 is the protagonist of a first comparison videosdedicated in this case to the versions PS5 And PS4 of the zombie-based action survival developed by Dambuster Studios. So how does the game run on Sony consoles?

According to the surveys, the title produced by Deep Silver includes a 60fps mode only on PS5, which in this specific case uses a resolution of 1800p. The frame rate is instead halved on the previous generation PlayStations: we have 1080p at 30 fps on the standard PS4 and 1440p at 30 fps on the PS4 Pro, with some dips in the wider areas of the map.

Playstation 5 inevitably boasts higher quality assets in terms of textures, shadows, vegetation animations, ambient occlusion, visual distance and post-processing effects. This is the version we tested for the Dead Island 2 review.

ElAnalistaDeBits points out that the game does not use ray tracingbut given the absence of a true day / night cycle, the developers could have implemented this technology to obtain a substantially better lighting system, especially indoors.

Finally, there is talk of uninspiring reflexes and ten times faster loading times on PS5 thanks to the SSD. In general, however, it seems to be one of the best optimized Unreal Engine 4 games of recent years.