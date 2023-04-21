Dead Island 2 is available from today and returns to be seen with a trailer equipped with a significant splatter component, as befits the spirit of the game, also accompanied by various quotes from the international press.

As we have seen, the game did well but not very well in the first votes on specialized magazines, but there was still no lack of compliments on the new work of Dambuster Studio, with a selection of these that have been carefully inserted within this promotional trailer .

Such quotes are placed in between the action scenes, demonstrating the violent and over the top gameplay of the game.

To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Dead Island 2, published on these pages this week. It is a title that has undergone a truly long and complex genesis, having also changed hands for various development teams, but has still managed to maintain a certain identity.

Like the previous ones, it is a first-person survival horror that places us in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, inside the sunny and post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles appropriately called “HELL-A”.