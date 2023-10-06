Dead Island 2 it required many years of development, including postponements and changes of developer, but the final result did not disappoint fans of the saga, who in total purchased two million copies (data updated in May 2023). We also know that additional content is in development, known as Haus and SOLA Festival, but it also seems that something new that has never been mentioned before is on the way, Neighborhood Watch.

Insider Gaming reports that this one is in the works”new experience” called Neighborhood Watch. Set over the course of five days of gameplay, it sees three players scrounging for weapons and supplies, setting traps and defending their shelter. There are objectives, from one to five stars in difficulty, to earn weapons and traps , but you are also given the option to eliminate one type of zombie from the horde.

However, as the days pass, the goals will become more difficult. Sources reported that mode can get “very hectic”although it is unknown whether it will be included in the Haus expansion (which will be released in the fourth quarter of 2023) or released separately.