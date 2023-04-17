Dead Island 2 it will arrive on store shelves in a few days and therefore inevitably there are those who have already got their hands on a copy of the game in advance and are sharing information and material on the net. An example of this is the gameplay videos below, showing i first 30 minutes of the survival of Dambuster Studios.

The movie includes the introductory sequences of Dead Island 2, thanks to which we get to know the playable protagonists, ie Amy, Jacob, Dani, Ryan, Carla and Brunowho despite themselves will find themselves fighting hordes of brain-eaters in the streets of Hell-A, the post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles.

The quality of the video is unfortunately not the best, since it is basically the recording of a livestream, but at least it offers us a taste of the mechanics behind the gameplay and fights of the title. For example, we can see the FLESH technology created by Dambuster Studios in action, which allows you to strip zombies piece by piece with each blow inflicted in a realistic way based on where we will hit them.

We remind you that Dead Island 2 will be available from April 21, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. In the meantime, we suggest you read our special dedicated to the city of Hell-A which will be the background to the events of the game.