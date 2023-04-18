Dead Island 2 was the victim of a leak which revealed theentire campaignwithin a sequence of video which last in total 14 hours: apparently this is the time it takes to complete the game, probably going straight.

A few hours now from the release of Dead Island 2, set for April 21 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, the Dambuster Studios title has therefore suffered another serious blow, after the stolen video with 30 minutes of gameplay popped up yesterday.

It goes without saying that the full game walkthrough includes inevitables spoilers compared to the story that is told during the campaign and represents a risk for anyone who wants to try this experience without unwanted advances.

Our suggestion is therefore to pay attention to social media, as usual in such cases. After that, if you really want to see the videos of the entire Dead Island 2 campaign, you can find them hereat least until they are removed upon complaint by Deep Silver.

Set in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles renamed, not surprisingly, Hell-A, Dead Island 2 puts us in command of one of six different characters, all equipped with peculiar abilities and determined to clean up the streets of the city from the hordes of zombies that they invaded them.