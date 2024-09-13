Dead | Iskelmä singer Esa Simonen aka Robin has died

Dead|The singer, who aspired to be a gymnast, combined music and exercise.

Under the stage name Robin featured hit singer Esa Simonen is dead, says the manager of the Poptori record company who collaborated with him Erkki Puumalainen in the bulletin.

Simonen was born on November 3, 1944 and died on the night between Thursday and Friday. He was 79 years old when he died.

Right at first Simonen aimed to become a gymnast, but an injury changed his plans in the late 1950s.

“I fell chin first to the floor and suffered a head injury. Slowly, my strength returned and I decided to become the best singer in the world. Toivo Kärki I was found and attached to Fazer’s record studio in 1965,” he told Aamulehte in 1999.

As a recording artist, he performed such hits as Congratulate me and In the year 2525.

Simone combined his musicality and physicality in his singing career and he was sometimes called a “singing somersault”.

His specialty was singing with one hand while standing. “The competition in this field has intensified and you always have to invent something new”, he justified his special appearance in 1969 Finland calls 2 according to the book.

In 1970, she graduated as a gymnastics teacher and in the 1980s did an extensive PR tour with the sports equipment manufacturer Adidas.

“I composed a song for each product and a show related to it. This time lasted six years and there were around six thousand performances in department stores across the country,” he told Turku Sanom in 1998.

Simone also recorded his wife’s fitness tapes, among other things Cherry with, Poptor’s Erkki Puumalainen says in the press release.