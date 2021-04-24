Saturday, April 24, 2021
Dead IS: Singer Matti “Fredi” Siitonen is dead

April 24, 2021
in World
Singer Matti “Fredi” Siitonen has died at the age of 78, says Evening News. The singer’s close circle has confirmed the news to Ilta-Sanomat.

The singer was born in 1942 in Mikkeli. Fredi has released 13 albums and several collections as well as singles during his career. Fredi has also represented Finland twice at Eurovision.

Fred’s most popular songs include Third line back, A small doll, I will never find the same, Give me a fifth, Talk quietly about love and Open your heart to me.

The news is updated.

