Dead | IS: Journalist-writer Markku Saksa has died

Free journalist and author Mark Germany is dead, says Evening News. He was 77 years old when he died.

According to Ilta-Sanom, Germany died on Saturday.

As a freelance journalist, Germany wrote especially about events in Latin America.

Saksa graduated from Sanoma's journalism school in 1967, Ilta-Sanomat says. During his career, he wrote articles for, among others, Helsingin Sanomat.