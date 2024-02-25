Monday, February 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | IS: Journalist-writer Markku Saksa has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Dead | IS: Journalist-writer Markku Saksa has died

As a freelance journalist, Markku Saksa wrote especially about events in Latin America.

Free journalist and author Mark Germany is dead, says Evening News. He was 77 years old when he died.

According to Ilta-Sanom, Germany died on Saturday.

As a freelance journalist, Germany wrote especially about events in Latin America.

Saksa graduated from Sanoma's journalism school in 1967, Ilta-Sanomat says. During his career, he wrote articles for, among others, Helsingin Sanomat.

#Dead #Journalistwriter #Markku #Saksa #died

See also  Äkäslompolo fire | People jumped from the second floor into the snow project - Eyewitnesses tell how the hostel fire progressed
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Video. A trade pavilion caught fire at a construction market in Volgograd

Video. A trade pavilion caught fire at a construction market in Volgograd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result