World famous Iranian singer and composer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian has died at the age of 80. He died Thursday in Tehran.

She began her singing career on the radio. After the 1979 revolution with a big fire Ruhollah Khomeini and the clergy forbade all other music except traditional Persian instruments and classical songs. Shajarian had been younger in the teachings of the old Masters and guessed classical music. He became hugely popular.

His son Homayoun Shajarian, the classical singer he too, told of his death On Instagram and summed up his father’s influence in Iran: “The dust at the feet of the people flew to meet his loved one [Jumalaa]. ”

Shajarian had been suffering from kidney cancer for more than ten years, The New York Times says.

Thousands of fans of all ages gathered in front of the hospital that treated Shajarian after the death announcement. They cried openly and sang Shajarian’s most famous songs, many of which show hidden political dimensions if they wish, The New York Times reports.

According to AFP, Iranian state television was the first to report on Shajarian’s death in its evening news. Before her death, Shajarian and her music had been on the broadcast for 11 years.

Of the year Following the 2009 generally considered fraudulent presidential election, widespread protests erupted in Iran. Shajarian publicly sided with the protesters. When the president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said the protesters were “dust and rubbish,” Shajarian replied that he considered himself the voice of dust and rubbish.

The Iranian regime then tried to silence Shajarian by preventing people from listening to his music, but the regime’s ploy only made Shajarian even more popular, The New York Times reports.

According to the newspaper, Thursday’s spontaneous memorial service quickly became an anti-regime demonstration. People shouted, among other things, “death to the dictator” and “let the dictator die, Shajarian lives forever”.

Security forces violently dispersed the protest, The New York Times continues.

Shajarian won numerous awards during her lifetime, including the UNESCO Golden Picasso Medal in 1999 and the Mozart Medal in 2006.