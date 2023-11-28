Dead | Investment legend Charlie Munger, 99, has died

Charlie Munger was known as Warren Buffett’s longtime business partner.

American investor legend Charlie Munger has died at the age of 99, reports CNN. According to the press release published by the holding company Berkshire Hathaway, Munger died peacefully on Tuesday morning in a hospital in California. Munger’s cause of death has not been made public.

Munger served as vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and became known as the world’s most successful investor Warren Buffett as a long-term partner.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have reached its current position without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and involvement,” Warren Buffett said in a statement, according to CNN.

Born in 1924 in Omaha, Nebraska, Munger served in the US Army during World War II. After the war, he studied at Harvard Law School. After his studies, Munger moved to California to practice real estate law.

Munger and Buffett met in 1959. The two quickly became friends. According to CNN, Munger officially became the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway in 1978. Today, the company has huge holdings in railroads, real estate, utilities, insurance and many other industries.