Dead | Innsbruck’s Olympic hero Rosi Mittermaier has died

Rosi Mittermaier won two gold and one silver at the 1976 Winter Olympics.

of Innsbruck the German who won two golds and a silver in alpine skiing at the 1976 Winter Olympics Rosi Mittermaier has died, his family said on Thursday. Mittermaier, who suffered from a serious illness, was 72 years old.

Mittermaier grew up near the Austrian border in the Bavarian Alps, where his father ran a ski school.

The international career began at the age of 16 in 1967, and the peak “Golden Rosi” was on the Olympic slopes of Innsbruck in the winter of 1976. He won the downhill and the slalom, and the third gold was narrowly missed by Canada by Kathy Kreiner beating Mittermaier by 0.12 seconds in the giant slalom.

Mittermaier ended his career after the Olympic season in Innsbruck, only 25 years old. After her career, she was, among other things, a pop singer, recording Bavarian folk songs together with her little sister Evin with. Mittermaier was also a sports TV commentator and an ambassador for several charities.

Mittermaier’s son Felix Neureuther he was also a top skier who won several World Cup medals in slalom.