A candle and a rose lie near where the dead baby was found. ©Oliver Berg/dpa

After a dead baby was found on the banks of the Rhine in Cologne, the circumstances were still completely unclear – now there are new details.

According to the investigators, the woman who was arrested after finding a dead baby in Cologne is the baby’s biological mother.

A spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office said this was the result of the forensic medical examinations. The 37-year-old is suspected of having left the newborn boy, who was still alive, on the banks of the Rhine.

According to the findings of an expert, it cannot be ruled out that the homeless woman was incapacitated at the time of the crime due to a serious mental illness, the spokesman said. Therefore, the public prosecutor’s office will apply to the district court for the temporary accommodation of the accused in a psychiatric hospital.

The baby was found on Wednesday in the Riehl district. He was lying under a terraced vantage point, on what police said was a makeshift bunk with blankets and pillows. Forensic examinations should clarify the exact cause of death of the baby. dpa