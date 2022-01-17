VIDEOAustralia and New Zealand have sent reconnaissance flights to the Pacific island nation of Tonga to assess damage from the submarine volcanic eruption. Communication with Tonga is still difficult due to damage to the only submarine fiber optic cable to the archipelago. The exact damage on the islands is still unclear. However, the first reports of victims are coming. The body is said to have been found of a woman who was swept away by the waves.



According to New Zealand media, most of the damage is on the west coast of the main island of Tongatapu and in the island’s capital Nuku’Alofa. The volcano near Tonga erupted on Saturday, causing a tsunami. The eruption of the volcano was so great that it was measurable everywhere on earth by difference in air pressure, including in the Netherlands. In Peru, 10,000 kilometers from Tonga, two women drowned because of abnormally high waves from the tsunami after the eruption.

Tonga is currently free from corona. Authorities fear that the coronavirus will also reach the island state with the arrival of emergency aid. Australia and New Zealand have planes ready to send emergency equipment. The ash cloud that had hovered over the area since the eruption made earlier flights impossible.

No Internet

Communication with Tonga is still very limited. According to the company that owns the internet cable connecting the underwater island to the rest of the world, the cable probably broke 10 to 15 minutes after the eruption. This one is above a coral reef, which can be sharp. Repair could take weeks. As a result, most inhabitants of the island are without internet. Moreover, they cannot call abroad. A local telephone network seems to work. Those who did get messages into the world described their country as looking like a moonscape after the eruption and tsunami waves of just under three feet high (80 centimeters).

first dead

It is not yet clear how many casualties there have been. At least one death is to be regretted. A British woman who went missing in Tonga after the tsunami has died, her family has announced. According to her brother Nick Eleini, 50-year-old Angela Glover from Brighton was killed trying to save her dogs. Her husband James is said to have found her body in bushes.

When the woman was reported missing over the weekend, her family and friends made another call for information. On Facebook, they said James had been holding on to a tree while his wife and the dogs were washed away.

The eruption of volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, near the island of Tonga. © via REUTERS

The British couple lived in Tonga and were very popular there, according to the family. James runs a tattoo parlor there, Angela founded the animal organization Tongan Animal Welfare Society. “She had a huge love for dogs and her organization helped and rehabilitated stray animals before a home was found for them,” the family told the BBC.

climate

Scientists have reported that they don’t think the eruption will have a significant impact on Earth’s climate. Large eruptions can sometimes provide temporary cooling, if sulfur dioxide (SO2) is pumped into the atmosphere. It floats there as liquid particles: aerosols that reflect the sunlight and therefore have a cooling effect. In the case of the Tonga eruption, however, the amount of sulfur dioxide blown into the air was found to have a minimal effect, possibly 0.01 degrees Celsius.

The explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano near Tonga was the latest in a series of violent eruptions. In late 2014 and early 2015, volcanic eruptions created a new, small island. Aviation around the archipelago was disrupted for days.

Satellite images of the eruption. © AP

