Kyrgyzstan announced, today, Friday, that the border clash that took place Thursday between its forces and Tajik forces resulted in the deaths of 13 people on the Kyrgyz side, in the worst military confrontation between the two countries in Central Asia, which are fighting over control of large border lands.

The Ministry of Health in Bishkek said in a statement that the death toll on the Kyrgyz side amounted to 134 people, “including 13 dead,” noting that two of the wounded were in critical condition.

On Thursday, the two countries reached a truce that ended the exchange of fire that broke out between their forces around the Tajik Vorokh enclave in Kyrgyzstan, a region experiencing tensions over water access issues between the two impoverished former Soviet republics.