The bodies of five people were found under the rubble of two buildings under construction that collapsed in the south of the Guinean capital, Conakry, the government announced on Tuesday evening.

The government said in a statement that two buildings collapsed “in the Matoto district of Conakry, Monday, July 10, 2023, at around 17:00,” explaining that “five bodies” were recovered at the site.

The government stated, in a first report drawn up by an official in the administration of the area and a worker who was at the site, that “five workers and one child are under the rubble,” meaning that it is searching for six missing persons.

The Ministry of Justice has ordered an investigation, according to the government.

Large security forces from the police and gendarmerie were deployed at the scene while civil defense and rescue teams worked hard to find possible survivors under the rubble.