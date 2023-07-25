He was carrying out maintenance work in a funeral chapel when he lost his balance: Antonino Burgio was 69 years old

The sad episode happened in the municipality of Raffadali, in the province of Agrigento. Antonino Burgio, 69 years old, lost his life inside the municipal cemetery of Aragon. The worker fell from scaffolding about 4 meters.

From the first news reported, it seems that Antonino Burgio was engaged in some recovery work of a funeral chapel. Suddenly, for reasons yet to be ascertained by the police, the 69-year-old lost his balance and fell. The impact with the ground was fatal. Despite the 118 alarm and the timely intervention of an air ambulance, no one was able to do anything to save the man’s life.

The Carabinieri agents also intervened on the matter, who are now trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts and are trying to understand for whoever was doing those jobs and if everything was in order.

It is the second incident in a few days that occurs in Aragon. Last week a man fell from an elevator shaft, suffering unfortunate consequences.

Antonino Burgioinvestigation underway

Antonino was carrying out maintenance work in a scorching heat. It is not clear whether the prosecutor will decide to order the autopsy or not, to understand if the man slipped or was hit by an illness, perhaps due to the too hot. The examination could be fundamental in identifying theexact cause of death.

The community is shocked, what happened quickly spread among the residents but also on the web. There are many people staying embracing the pain of the familythrough gestures and messages of condolence and support.

