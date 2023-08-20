A participant died on Sunday afternoon in a serious accident during a grass track race in Groningen. Many spectators saw how a motorcyclist with someone in the sidecar crashed into the fence of the track.

A trauma helicopter landed on the site not much later. But the help was to no avail for the co-driver, a 37-year-old man with German nationality. He died on the spot. The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The injured, a 46-year-old German, was taken to hospital.

Sent home

The grass track race took place in Eenrum in Groningen. Several competitions took place on the grounds this weekend. About 2,000 spectators were present during the incident, reports RTV North. They were asked by the organization to return home.

Police specialists are investigating the cause. Anyone who has captured CCTV footage of the incident is asked to share it with the police. Also, Victim Support is available for those who have seen it. Race organizers could not be reached for comment.

Last year there were three injured at the European Championships for sidecars in Eenrum. ,,It was a serious accident, which is really scary”, the organization said to the broadcaster. The match was then resumed.