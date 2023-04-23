The police received a report on Sunday morning that an employee had found a body. The suspect was soon apprehended. “We are not ruling out a crime,” said a police spokeswoman. The cause of death and the connection to the arrested person has not yet been released. The body is said to have been found in a building behind the main building on the grounds of the GGzE. The so-called HIC (High & Intensive Care) is located in that building.
Police are currently investigating the identity of the victim and will release further information once the family has been notified. Agents are also investigating on the grounds of the health care authority. The GGzE building where the victim was found has been cordoned off.
A spokeswoman for the GGzE says that the discovery of the body has come hard: “It is a sad situation.”
#Dead #mental #health #institution #Eindhoven #suspect #arrested
Leave a Reply