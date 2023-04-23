The police received a report on Sunday morning that an employee had found a body. The suspect was soon apprehended. “We are not ruling out a crime,” said a police spokeswoman. The cause of death and the connection to the arrested person has not yet been released. The body is said to have been found in a building behind the main building on the grounds of the GGzE. The so-called HIC (High & Intensive Care) is located in that building.