Interpol put an end to 13 years on the run for former Brazilian military man Sergio Roberto Carvalho (65 years old) when in June 2022 he managed to arrest him in a restaurant in Budapest (Hungary) with the help of several confidants. Also known as Paul Wouter, the cunning Major Carvalho is wanted in at least five countries – including Spain – for drug trafficking and money laundering crimes, in a bizarre story that will force him to return to Galicia, where he participated in several operations. cocaine trafficking.

Under his false identity, the capo Wouter did not hesitate to fake his death in 2020 to avoid a sentence of 14 years in prison and a fine of 340 million euros in Galicia, for a cocaine operation with which he was going to be crowned financier of historical crimes. Galician drug traffickers. Most of these were already relegated to the second tier of the business, but the former military man’s proposal was an opportunity to recover their economic status, the main guarantee for South American suppliers.

The Pontevedra Court has requested the extradition of Wouter so that he can be tried by the Fifth Section of Vigo. The court, which had already requested the same from Hungary, has had to extend its claim regarding the prisoner declared in absentia to Belgium, where he was transferred after his arrest in the Hungarian country. However, the request has not yet received a response, so there is no date for Wouter’s handover, as confirmed by sources from the Superior Court of Galicia (TSXG).

Last Monday, the Galician high court confirmed the sentences imposed by the Pontevedra Court on the 14 drug traffickers who, with Wouter, prepared the unloading of 1.7 tons of cocaine in the Rías Baixas in August 2017, the golden era of the Brazilian kingpin in Spain. . Its staging dazzled experienced traffickers and dragged members of the Los Charlines saga and other historical figures such as Jacinto Santos Viñas to participate in this attempt to remove the drugs.

Major Carvalho presented himself to the Galician drug traffickers as a Dutchman living in Malaga named Paul Wouter, 56 years old and born in Guyana, who used his private plane to travel everywhere from Marbella, where he lived in a luxurious mansion in which he kept several meetings with his new partners. His role in the transport of more than 80 million euros was that of the main contact with the cocaine supplier and financier, without raising any suspicion about his true identity.

See also Experts: Delaying aging is a dream about to come true

But Wouter and his henchmen fell into a police operation that had been underway for a year before, with a striking sequence of evidence, such as recordings inside vehicles. The agents even managed to intercept the multiple meetings held by the numerous members of this drug group that would even lead them to meet in a cemetery to coordinate the last phase of the failed operation.

The Police, after boarding the Titan IIIa Panamanian-flagged merchant ship in which the drugs were transported, indicated that it was an operation similar to the “classic” ones perpetrated by Galician organizations in the 1990s, having recovered the same methods from then for maritime transport and after verifying that old drug traffickers “were back to their old ways.”

After spending a few months in prison, Wouter was released on bail of 200,000 euros. In the summer of 2019, the court declared him dead when the Pontevedra Prosecutor’s Office formulated the accusation against him to take him to trial. The judges considered valid the death report due to a heart attack resulting from a complication when contracting Covid; as well as the cremation of his body certified by the doctor at an expensive aesthetic clinic in Marbella, where the alleged deceased was a regular.

View of the Pontevedra Court, during the trial for the ‘Titan III’ cocaine stash, in September 2021. Salvador Sas (EFE)

In that same establishment, in a suite room luxury house where he was undergoing a weight loss regimen, Wouter had been arrested in 2018. But months after the death was reported, when the proceedings related to drug trafficking had already been filed due to death, a judicial communication sent from Curitiba (State of Paraná, in Brazil) revealed the true identity of the boss: Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, born in 1958 and wanted for drug trafficking and money laundering since 2009.

Curitiba warned that there were indications that this multifaceted businessman was still alive. The fingerprints of both characters matched, but this coincidence went unnoticed, despite the fact that both identities appeared in the summary prepared in Galicia. Wouter’s passport, seized by the Greco Police group, was issued by the Suriname authorities and was considered authentic in the judicial investigation in Galicia.

Interpol attributed Wouter with the introduction of fifty tons of cocaine into Europe. As a businessman, he managed several seafood import businesses in Morocco and Dubai. Although in the history sent by the Brazilian authorities to Spain, he was considered the head of an organization dedicated to the transportation of cocaine in Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Holland and Algeciras.

