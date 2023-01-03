The deceased person who was found on Monday afternoon in the Kersenboogerd-Zuid district of Hoorn is a 37-year-old man. Officers found the victim around 2 p.m. in the garden of a house on Boedijnhof, the police said.

The thirty-year-old was reported missing on Sunday, according to her. After finding the body, the police closed off the area and started a criminal investigation. This only happens when there are indications of a crime.

According to NH Nieuws, the victim had probably been lying in the backyard with a knife in his back since New Year’s Eve. A local resident said she saw the man from the top floor of her home. ,, He was sitting in a garden chair and was bent over on a table. He had a black object in his back. I couldn’t see it very well, but it looked like a knife,” she said on condition of anonymity.

A neighbor overlooking the garden in question also saw the body. After the body was found, an officer warned him not to open the curtains in front of his attic window, but the man did so out of curiosity and was shocked. "I was surprised that the police had not put a white sheet over the corpse," he told the regional news site. "It was a horrible sight. Even around eight o'clock in the evening the body was still not covered. I'm really pissed about that."

Senseless violence

The relatives launched a today fundraiser for the funeral of their loved one. They also mention his name. “Unfortunately, Marvin was not insured and if anyone deserves a nice farewell, it is him,” it says in an explanation. The money is also intended to support his wife and daughter. The target amount is 30,000 euros. On Tuesday around 9 pm – nine hours after the start of the support campaign – 132 donations had already been received with a total amount of 3,207 euros.

A summer photo taken at the fundraiser shows a smiling man with a shaved head, wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. He stands in front of a wooden fence with party flags and embraces his wife and daughter. These are often mentioned in the statements of support accompanying the donations.

“This is incomprehensible, we sometimes talked to each other about walking the dogs…”, writes a neighbor. “I didn’t know you well, from passing and going out, hello and goodbye, but you were always a nice guy, good laugh,” writes someone who wishes to remain anonymous. “We will miss you and your music,” it reads in another anonymous response. See also Russian attack | Two villages in Russia near the Ukrainian border have had to be evacuated due to a fire in an ammunition depot

According to family members, the thirty-year-old was killed ‘by senseless violence’. Neighbors said they heard a fight in the house on New Year’s Eve.



