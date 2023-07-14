Home page World

Split

Police officers are at the scene: in Leiden, the Netherlands, several people were injured in an attack with a stabbing weapon, and one man died. © Wouter Hoeben/ANP/dpa

In the morning, a visitor to a diaconal center in the Netherlands causes a bloodbath. One employee dies, two are injured. The motive is still completely open, a suspect is caught.

Leiden – In a stabbing attack in the Dutch city of Leiden, an attacker killed a 66-year-old man and injured two other people, one of them seriously.

The perpetrator entered a diaconal center in the heart of Leiden on Friday morning and then stabbed people for reasons that are still unclear, police said. The 66-year-old died on the spot, the other two victims were taken to a clinic by helicopter. The perpetrator fled with a head wound. The police warned the population not to approach the man and asked for clues to the perpetrator via the national search app with a detailed description.

In the afternoon, an access followed in a street, barely a kilometer away from the crime scene on a canal. A man was arrested in connection with the crime, police said. Will be checked if he has anything to do with the crime. The crime scene, which according to the public broadcaster NOS contains several social facilities, was cordoned off by the police. The center’s chairman told local broadcaster Omroep West that the victims included an employee, a volunteer and someone who worked for another charity in the building.

The search for the motive continues, reported NOS. A nearby homeless center was searched. Whether there is a connection between the center and the perpetrator is still open. dpa