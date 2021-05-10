Dead in a terrorist attack on a police station in Mogadishu

At least six people were killed and six others were wounded Sunday evening in a suicide attack targeting a police station in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, according to police.

The attack, which was carried out by a suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt, targeted the Wabri police station in southern Mogadishu, on the Makkah Al-Mukarramah road, which usually witnesses heavy traffic.

Somali police spokesman Sadiq Dodisha said, “Six people were killed, including four civilians and two policemen, in a suicide attack on a police station,” adding that six other people were injured.

Dodisha explained that the attack targeted the police commissioner in this center, who was killed in the explosion.

Police officer Ibrahim Muhammad stated, “The explosion was very powerful and destroyed parts of the building.”

No one immediately claimed the attack, but the Al-Shabaab terrorist movement often launched attacks against government targets and security forces in Mogadishu.