According to statements issued by the German police, seven people died in a terrible traffic accident that occurred late Saturday afternoon in the northern state of Thuringia, eastern Germany.
A spokesman for the state’s operations center stated that the accident also resulted in the injury of two other people who may have caused the accident, and these two people were taken to hospital, where they suffer from serious injuries to their lives.
According to police data, a car was traveling on a highway near the city of Bad Langensaltsa when it turned for an unknown reason yet to walk on the opposite road, and as a result, the driver of the car collided with two other cars coming in the opposite direction.
According to preliminary evidence, the accident occurred involving three cars, two of which caught fire and were completely burned, as announced by the state operations center this evening. And many media outlets reported in the evening that the General Rescue Administration issued a warning message of a toxic cloud of smoke emission after the accident, and said that residents were advised to keep the doors and windows closed with the ventilation and air-conditioning devices closed, before the administration later announced the demise of the case. danger.
The highway was closed in both directions after the accident.
No further details have yet been announced regarding the total number of people affected by the accident and exactly how it happened.
