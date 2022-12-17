A woman died, Saturday, in the British capital, London, from injuries she sustained as a result of a crowd stampede outside the “Brixton” Academy Theater, where a concert was being held on Thursday, according to her family.
Rebecca Icomelo, 33, was one of three people seriously injured when crowds without tickets tried to enter a performance by Nigerian artist Asaki at the hall in south London on Thursday, British news agency BA Media reported Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police stated that Icomelo, a resident of east London, died in hospital on Saturday of her injuries, while two other women (21 and 23 years old) were still in critical condition.
Rebecca’s family stated, in a statement, that she graduated from the Faculty of Nursing and is a mother of two children.
