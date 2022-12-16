At least eight people have been killed after a landslide hit a camping area in Malaysia on Friday.
Malaysia’s disaster management agency said on Twitter that 53 people had been rescued from the landslide. She added that seven people were wounded.
Rescue workers believe that about 90 people were at a camping site in Batang Kali, about 50 km north of the capital, Kuala Lumpur, when the landslide occurred around 3 a.m. Friday (1900 GMT Thursday).
According to the Malaysian news agency Bernama, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will go to the site of the accident later on Friday.
