Police arrive in Lewiston, Maine. © Robert F. Bukaty/AP/dpa

Lewiston is actually a tranquil US city with 37,000 residents. But now there have been gun attacks in several places. The police called on residents to get to safety.

Lewiston/Washington – According to media reports, several people were killed in a gun attack in the US state of Maine. The television channels ABC and CNN reported on Wednesday evening (local time), citing security circles, that at least 16 people had died in the city of Lewiston. CNN also reported that there were 50 to 60 injured. Lewiston City Council member Robert McCarthy told CNN, citing city officials, that there were already 22 dead and “many, many more injured.” There was initially no official confirmation of this.

The police authorities in the city of Lewiston and Androscoggin County said emergency services responded to gun attacks in several locations. The police released surveillance camera images of a suspected shooter. It showed a man with a gun pointed at him. The suspect has not yet been caught, it was said. Residents in the area were urged to seek safety.

The police also published a photo of a car and asked for information from the public about the man and the car. ABC and CNN reported that the attacks took place in a barbecue restaurant and a bowling alley.

Lewiston is a town of approximately 39,000 residents in southwestern Maine. The state is located on the east coast of the USA. McCarthy said the small town’s hospitals weren’t equipped to handle a situation like this – “they’re doing what they can.” The situation is surreal. “It’s just so unreal,” McCarthy said. “You see it on the news and say to yourself that this will never happen here. And then it happens here and it just blows your mind.”

In the USA, rampages and fatal shootings are sadly part of everyday life. Firearms are readily available and widely circulated in the United States. Bloody attacks with many victims regularly shake the country.

The White House said US President Joe Biden had been informed of the incident and would continue to be kept up to date. He spoke on the phone with Maine Governor Janet Mills, as well as with members of Congress from the state, and offered full federal support after the “horrible attack.” Biden was hosting a state banquet for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the U.S. government headquarters on Wednesday evening while the attack occurred in Maine. dpa