Security officials confirmed that at least five people were killed, after three successive explosions rocked different parts of the Afghan capital, Kabul today, Saturday.

Two others were wounded in the explosions, caused by magnetic bombs that were strapped to vehicles, according to Kabul police spokesman Firdaus Varamarz.

The official added that the victims were civilians and members of the Afghan security forces.

Firdaus added that the accidents are being investigated, without giving further details.