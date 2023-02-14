Dead | Iltalehti: Ahti Kuoppala, who became known as a skimmer, has died

The actor died at the age of 92, reports Iltalehti.

Actor Ahti Kuoppala has died at the age of 92, says Evening newspaper. The matter is confirmed to the magazine by his daughter.

Kuoppala is especially known for his title role in the television movie released in 1975 In the shell.

The role was Kuoppala’s first big TV job, and it immediately made him famous.

“After all, the title role in the television movie was a stroke of luck, without which I would be much poorer also in terms of experience”, Kuoppala told At the age of 90, at HS’s birthday interview in July 2020.

Simpauttaja also defined his role type: he was often sought after as a somewhat similar villain-like, comedic country character.

“That’s so true that I’ve almost never been offered a salon master, and I wouldn’t even have wanted one. I’ve obviously been better in country roles,” Kuoppala said in July 2020.

A pothole started his career at the Jyväskylä Työvänteatteri in 1953. He was later employed in Tampere, Pori, Kemi and Jyväskylä. He retired in 1993.

He played a total of thirty roles in films and television from 1971 to 2015.

Kuoppala also played roles in movies, among other things Year of the Rabbit, The Howling Miller, The man of Akato, The sabots of my youth, Winter War, Stone spinner’s village and Dog nail clipper.

