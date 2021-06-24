Dead IL: Pekka Niska, the founder of Pekkaniska, is dead

According to Iltalehti, Niska died in early May.

Lifts, founder of Pekkaniska, a company that rents and sells cranes and forklifts Pekka Niska is dead, he says Evening paper.

According to the newspaper, Niska died in early May. He was 81 years old at the time of his death.

Pekka Niska was born in 1939 in Rautio, Northern Ostrobothnia. He became an entrepreneur as early as the 1950s and gradually expanded his activities. In 2020, the company’s turnover was EUR 37.3 million.

Niska was absent from Pekkaniska’s operations in 2009 after an illness.

According to Iltalehti, the company has not told about the departure of its founder at Niska’s own request.

Niska’s son Janne Niska died unexpectedly At the age of 38 in 2014.