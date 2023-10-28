Dead | IL: Biathlon multiple World Cup medalist Erkki Antila has died

Erkki Antila won four biathlon World Cup medals in his career.

28.10. 22:01

Biathlon multiple World Cup medalist Erkki Antila has died on Saturday, says Evening newspaper. He was 69 years old when he died.

According to IL, Antila died of an illness while in the deer forest.

The star moment of Antila’s career was the World Championships in Lahti in 1981. He won two medals from the home competitions, silver for 10 kilometers and bronze for 20 kilometers. They remained his only personal medals.

Antila was able to celebrate relay silver at the World Cup level in Lillehammer 1977 and Ruhpolding 1979.

At the Olympics, Antila’s best finish was Fifth place in the 20 km race in Lake Placid 1980. He already had time to celebrate the bronze, but after a target inspection, one of Antila’s “hit” shots was ruled a foul.

Antila had eight Finnish championships.

from Jurva Antila also became known as a skilled master of woodwork. He made a rifle legacy to the peaks of biathlon around the world.

Also Antila’s son Timo Antila, 43, was a national team-level biathlete during his active career. Erkki Antila coached his son.