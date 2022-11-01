Hunter died in Ravenna, between voluntary murder and terrible mistake

Stay wrapped in mystery the case of the murder of a soccer player in the countryside of the province of Ravenna. Happy Orlando, 49 years old, – reads the Messaggero – originally from Cosenza but raised in Castel Bolognese, truck driver, he worked for a company in Faenza that collects iron and waste. Separated, there are no disagreements with the ex-wife with whom he had a daughter who is now 14 years old. He lived in Castel Bolognese, not far from where he was found lifeless. They have shot in the back. The body was found on Sunday, in a field between Castel Bolognese and Solarolo (birthplace of Laura Pausini). The man had disappeared the day before, Saturday, and had gone hunting, taking with him some riflesregularly registered.

The elderly parents, – continues the Messenger – with whom he lived after the separation from his wife, did not see him return and on Sunday morning they gave the alarm. At 10.30 the body was identified by fatherin an orchard, with two wounds. Or more precisely: he was hit by a shotgun at the nape of the neck and back. A hunting accident? The carabinieri investigate for murder. And the guns have also disappeared and this makes the hypothesis of a hunting accident unlikely. The carabinieri are reconstructing the sequence of timetables and journeys. It was the father, around 10.30 a find the body. It was 200 meters from his house, among the vines and rows of kiwis. There were the first interrogations, but still the yellow does not have one solution.

Subscribe to the newsletter

