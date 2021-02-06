Dead Hungarian singer Örs Siklósi, known from Eurovision, has died at the age of 29

Siklós suffered from leukemia, which was diagnosed in June.

Hungarian singer Örs Siklósi has died at the age of 29 years. He suffered from leukemia, which was diagnosed last June.

Siklós and his metal band AWS represented their homeland Hungary at Eurovision in 2018 and reached the finals with a song written by Siklós.

According to the band, Siklósi announced his illness in public in January and planned to release his first solo album in the spring. The AWS band was also scheduled to release their fifth album in the summer and start a concert tour in the fall, the band says on Instagram.

“His courage and perseverance has been admirable. It is difficult to comprehend a loss that seems irreplaceable. His boundless creativity, depth of words, energy and charisma leave an invaluable gap not only in our lives but also in Hungarian music and art, ”the picture says.

