Dead Howard Smith, a visual artist and designer repatriated to Finland by the CIA, has died at the age of 92 – “Big loss, a real icon”

Howard Smith’s diverse art spread to garrisons and public spaces.

Artist, designer Howard Smith is dead. Smith died on February 4 at his home in Fiskar, Raseborg, at the age of 92.

Smith was born in Moorestown, USA on April 17, 1928. Smith moved to Finland in 1962. An artist who graduated from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Arts was asked to help set up an exhibition of American artists in Finland.

In reality, behind everything was the US CIA, which wanted to host a counter-festival in Helsinki for the VIII World Conference on World Youth and Students, organized by the Soviet Union and other socialist countries.

On a trip to Finland, Smith got a job at an advertising agency and stayed in the country.

He organized his first Finnish exhibition at the Art Salon Pinx in 1963. The exhibition, which presented paper collages and drawings, became a success. Smith changed technology frequently in the future.

Smith was known for its versatile use of materials. For example, he utilized peasant artefacts and scrap iron in his good-natured sculptures.

As a designer, Smith designed textiles for Vallila and ceramic works for Arabia, among other things. He did public works for the garrison of Vekaranjärvi and Hyrylä, for example. The works came to several health centers, schools and kindergartens.

Smith moved to the United States in 1978, but returned to Finland in 1985. At the Arabian pottery factory, he met Erna Aaltonen, who became his business partner and spouse.

Artist Howard Smith was also known for his ceramic art. Photo of his home from Fiskar in 2008.­

Smith received a state design award in 2001 and an artist’s pension in 2003. His works are in the collections of the Ateneum, for example.

“Big loss. He was our greatest artist, ”says a longtime friend, a ceramic artist Karin Widnäs, who organized exhibitions for Smith.

Widnäs has hosted Smith’s last exhibition at the Kwum Pottery Museum in Fiskars. Until April, the Howard Smith Ceramic Art exhibition features the artist’s ceramic works from recent decades.

Smithin the works came to the fore in the fall, when the young designer of the year 2020 Ervin Latimer designed by For Vallila, a collection made of surplus materials for fabrics designed by Smith.

“It is important to understand that we have had incredibly talented black artists and designers like Howard Smith since the 1960s and that they are part of Finnish design history,” Ervin Latimer said in a fall release.

Latimer wrote in his Instagram post on Sunday that he misses a lot of “real icons.”

Added 8.2. at 4:09 p.m. Howard Smith’s death.