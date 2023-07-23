Dead | Hockey legend Yrjö Hakala has died

Ice hockey player Yrjö Hakala died unexpectedly on July 15 at the age of 91, reports Yle.

LionI don’t served as captain in the late 1950s Yrjö Hakala has died at the age of 91. Hakala died unexpectedly on Saturday last week while swimming at her cottage beach. Tells about it Over.

Hakala played in the lion jersey in the 1952 Oslo and 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics.

Hakala was selected as Finland’s best ice hockey player in 1955 and 1958. The native of Tampere was the Lions’ best scorer in no less than two World Cup tournaments, in Krefeld in 1955 and in Moscow in 1957.

Hakala was only 16 years old when he played his first game in a lion shirt, and he is still the youngest national team player of all time.

In total, Hakala played in 129 national team matches and eight competitive tournaments.

Finnish championship Hakala celebrated six times in his 20-year SM league career.

In the SM league, Hakala won three golds in the ranks of her breeding club Tampere Ilves. In addition, Hakala represented HPK, TBK/Tappara and SaiPa in Lappeenranta.

Along with the championships, Hakola made SC league history by being the first father and son to play in the same SC series match with his son Kari.

Yrjö Hakala in Tampere on November 13, 2013.

For success after his playing career, Hakala served as SaiPa’s coach for five years.

According to the hockey legend, the Yrjö Hakala award is also named, which is awarded annually to the best newcomer in the SM series under the age of 20.

According to those close to her, Hakala was athletic and in good shape until the end, reports Yle.